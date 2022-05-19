June 30 last day to file tender for Noida’s Film City
The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Wednesday extended the last date for filing tenders for its Film City project.
Developers were supposed to submit proposals by May 30, but the date has now been revised to June 30, after Fox Studios expressed interest in the project and asked for more time.
The Yeida issued a global tender on November 23, 2021, to select a developer for a Film City on 1,000 acres of land in Noida Sector 21, along the Yamuna Expressway. The tender was published in all leading Indian, European, and American newspapers to choose a competent bidder.
The move came after the Uttar Pradesh government approved a draft bid document, defining agreement terms between the developer and the state government.
“We have extended the date till June because Fox Studios wants to form a consortium and submit their proposal. Once all proposals are received, the allotment process will move to the next stage,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.
A total of 20 companies, including Universal Studios, Balaji Telefilms, Ernst & Young, Godrej and others, have expressed interest in the project.
The detailed project report (DPR) has provisions for an amusement park on 120 acres, commercial development on 40 acres, a retail space on 34 acres, five-star hotels on 21 acres, film facilities on 740 acres, and 40 acres each for residential usage of people engaged in film productions and world-class film institutes.
Yeida hired Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE) - an American commercial real estate services and investment firm - as consultant for the DPR on January 8, 2021, after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced the development of another Film City to encourage film production in the state.
