Kennel owners attack man when asked to return 2 dogs, arrested

A dog kennel owner and his brother were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a 36-year-old man, when the latter asked for the two dogs he had given for boarding service three years ago in Greater Noida.

The suspects have been identified as Nazim Ali (25) and his brother Nadim (23).

Punit Kailash, a resident of Senior Citizen Society in Beta 2 area, said in his complaint that he had given his two dogs, of the Dobermann breed, to Nazim for boarding service in December 2018.

“Back then, I was doing night shift at my office and it was difficult for me to look after the dogs. I had given the dogs for boarding for a month and paid ₹5,000. However, after a month, Nazim’s phone number was not reachable and he had also changed his address,” said Kailash.

The complainant said after a lot of search, he recently got to know that Nazim was running his kennel in Gamma – 2 area in Greater Noida. “I visited his kennel and enquired about my dogs. He said that there was no such dog. This led to an argument and Nazim and his family members attacked me,” said Kailash.

He was taken to a hospital for the injuries he sustained on his left eye and received five stitches on his head.

Anil Kumar, station house officer of Beta 2 police station, said a case was been registered against Nazim, his brother Nadim, and their sister and mother under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

“The two brothers were arrested and sent to judicial custody. The two said dogs have not been found at the boarding centre. We are investigating the matter,” said Kumar.

Aman Chaudhury (19), who works with Nazim, said Kailash had come to the boarding centre with some people and created a ruckus. “He had allegedly given the two dogs three years ago and never enquired about them. Sometimes, the boarding centre gives dogs for adoption if the owner fail to turn up and claim the dogs. Nazim’s family members had come to rescue him as Kailash and his men were beating him, and this led to an unpleasant incident,” he said.

