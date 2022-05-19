Land allotted to firms cancelled for failing to pay dues in Noida

Officials of the Noida authority on Wednesday said that it issued a recovery notice to MMR Group, a realty company that is developing a project on land for mixed-use, for failing to repay ₹880 crore in land dues, and cancelled the allotment of land to the developers of four commercial projects for their failure to repay the land cost despite repeated reminders.

According to officials, the MMR Group is developing a residential and commercial project on five acres of land in Sector 52. The authority had allotted the developer this land in 2010-11. But the developer is yet to complete and deliver the project.

“Despite repeated notices, the MMR Group failed to clear land dues amounting to ₹880 crore on time so we had to cancel the allotment. Now, further action will be taken as per the law,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority, said.

According to the authority’s policy, the initial deposit for a piece of land is 10% of the total cost, and the rest can be paid to the authority in instalments on which it charges interest. However, the MMR Group defaulted on the payment, inviting action. As per rules, if an allottee fails to clear dues repeatedly for three months then the authority issues a recovery notice in which it attaches the property and auctions it via open bidding to recover its dues.

The MMR Group promoter was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, the authority also cancelled the allotment of land to developers of four other commercial projects located in sectors 18, 43, 62 and 98 for their failure to repay dues. In the Sector 18 project, the authority needs to recover ₹12 crore, the Sector 43 project owes the authority ₹54 crore in dues, the developer in Sector 62 failed to pay the authority ₹154 crore and the developer in Sector 98 could not pay the authority ₹328 crore, said officials.

