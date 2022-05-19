Land allotted to firms cancelled for failing to pay dues in Noida
Officials of the Noida authority on Wednesday said that it issued a recovery notice to MMR Group, a realty company that is developing a project on land for mixed-use, for failing to repay ₹880 crore in land dues, and cancelled the allotment of land to the developers of four commercial projects for their failure to repay the land cost despite repeated reminders.
According to officials, the MMR Group is developing a residential and commercial project on five acres of land in Sector 52. The authority had allotted the developer this land in 2010-11. But the developer is yet to complete and deliver the project.
“Despite repeated notices, the MMR Group failed to clear land dues amounting to ₹880 crore on time so we had to cancel the allotment. Now, further action will be taken as per the law,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority, said.
According to the authority’s policy, the initial deposit for a piece of land is 10% of the total cost, and the rest can be paid to the authority in instalments on which it charges interest. However, the MMR Group defaulted on the payment, inviting action. As per rules, if an allottee fails to clear dues repeatedly for three months then the authority issues a recovery notice in which it attaches the property and auctions it via open bidding to recover its dues.
The MMR Group promoter was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.
Meanwhile, the authority also cancelled the allotment of land to developers of four other commercial projects located in sectors 18, 43, 62 and 98 for their failure to repay dues. In the Sector 18 project, the authority needs to recover ₹12 crore, the Sector 43 project owes the authority ₹54 crore in dues, the developer in Sector 62 failed to pay the authority ₹154 crore and the developer in Sector 98 could not pay the authority ₹328 crore, said officials.
Ludhiana: 2 women among 4 held with drugs
Four people, including two women, were arrested with drugs in separate cases. Haibowal police nabbed two women with nine-gram smack and 90-gram charas. The accused have been identified as Kiran Bala of Sant Vihar in Haibowal Kalan and Meenikshi of Basti Jodhewal. Investigating officer Kuldeep Singh of Haibowal police station said that the accused are related and habitual offenders. Kiran is already facing five cases and Meenaksi two cases of drug peddling.
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale sent to 14-day jail over anti-Pawar FB post
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested on May 14 on the charge that a Facebook post defamed Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a Thane court on Wednesday. The crime branch in the meantime has not found any information on advocate Nitin Bhave who wrote the lines Chitale had shared.
Delhi Police nabs drug trafficker with 5 kg heroin
Acting on a tip-off, the special cell of Delhi police arrested an active member of international narcotic drugs syndicate from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, when he was on way to supply the consignment to different parts of Delhi. Rajiv Ranjan Singh, the DCP (special cell), said that the police have busted an inter-state drug cartel, by arresting 47-year-old Rajesh Gupta of Kaptanganj in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh on May 9.
Bail in UAPA case: Every second in detention violates rights, says Delhi court
New Delhi: Saying that every millisecond of detention interferes with the right of an accused, a Delhi court has granted interim bail to a man, booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), after police failed to produce requisite documents. “In my considered opinion, every millisecond of unnecessary detention makes a substantial difference and tantamount to an unwarranted interference with the rights of the accused,” the court said in an order of May 17.
Delhi: Man shot dead in Darya Ganj
A 52-year-old man, owner of a workshop in Central Delhi's Daryaganj, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on Tuesday night. Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that the victim has been identified as resident of Pataudi House in Daryaganj, Moinuddin Qureshi. When police reached the spot, they were informed by the motor workshop employee Kamal Ahmad that the owner has been shot at. “The murder is being investigated from all angles,” Chauhan said.
