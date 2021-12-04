Light rain helps improve air in Noida, Greater Noida

The light rain on Thursday helped settle the pollutants in the air in Greater Noida, with a result that the air quality improved, enough to move from the ”very poor” to the “poor” category of the air quality index (AQI) scale on Friday. There was significant improvement in the air quality of Noida too, which had a “severe” AQI a day earlier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Experts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the upcoming western disturbance, on December 5 and 6, will have a positive impact on the pollution in the region.

According to the 4pm air quality index (AQI) bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board, Ghaziabad continued to experience ‘very poor’ air on Friday with an AQI of 342, five points below than AQI of 347 on Thursday.

Noida recorded an AQI of 312 under the ‘very poor’ category--a sharp contrast from AQI 408 recorded a day earlier.

Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 262 on Friday, under the ‘poor’ category, a considerable drop from AQI 356 recorded on Thursday.

“The lowering of pollution levels is the result of light rain that the region received on Thursday. The impact of the drizzle reflected in the AQI levels recorded on Friday. The wind has almost remained calm on Friday but will pick up and range between 10kmph to 20kmph on December 5 and 6. This will further help in dispersal of pollutants,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The drizzle on Thursday contributed around 1mm rain. The upcoming western disturbance on December 5/6 will bring upto 5mm rain. This will have a positive impact over the prevailing weather conditions,” he added.

Ever since Diwali, which was observed on November 4 this year, the AQI levels have been oscillating between “severe,” “very poor” and “poor” categories in the three cities.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

“In Ghaziabad, the pollution levels did not show any improvement as there was hardly any drizzle here on Thursday, compared to Delhi and Noida. So, the air quality index continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category. A positive impact on the current weather conditions is expected when it rains during the western disturbance predicted on December 5 and 6. We are continuing with our measures against local sources of pollution,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UP Pollution Control Board, Ghaziabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A forecast by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said on Friday that air quality improved from Thursday due to isolated light rain at a few places.

“For the next two days, winds are likely to be calm reducing ventilation leading to degradation of air quality but within the same category. From December 5 onwards, winds are expected to increase dispersing pollutants but AQI likely to remain in ‘very poor’ category. Partly cloudy sky and low mixing layer height are preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants,” said the Safar forecast.

Another forecast by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said winds are likely to be relatively stronger from December 5 onwards--- favourable for dispersion of pollutants--with the possibility of rain on December 6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}