Major diversions in Ghaziabad today as UP CM to attend BJP’s ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’

The Ghaziabad traffic police on Friday announced major diversions ahead of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the city, who will take part in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’, which will reach Ghaziabad on Saturday.

Officials of the traffic police said the roadshow will cover a distance of 2.5 kilometres and is likely to take up two to three hours.

The roadshow will start from Kalka Garhi Chowk and will further move towards Chaudhary Morh, Ghanta Ghar and further up to Thakurdwara, which is a crossing of Ghaziabad-Hapur Road. The rally will also pass through Ambedkar Road and GT Road, which witness heavy vehicular traffic and are key roads in Ghaziabad.

“The commuters have been advised to avoid the roads. The diversions will be in place from 3pm on December 25 till the end of the event. It is estimated that the entire route will be covered in about two to three hours and during this period, vehicles will not be allowed on these roads,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic).

As a result of the diversions, the traffic coming from Lal Kuan on GT Road will be diverted to Sajan Morh and further towards Loha Mandi and Hapur Chungi.

Likewise, traffic coming on GT Road from Mohan Nagar will take Meerut crossing and turn towards Delhi Meerut Road to reach ALT Centre. Vehicles coming this way will not be allowed to go towards Ghanta Ghar.

“Likewise, the vehicles from all the connecting roads will not be allowed on Ambedkar Road and GT Road during the roadshow,” said the SP. Both the roads have major markets, commercial centres and residential areas in the vicinity.

Office bearers of the BJP said during the roadshow, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will board a ‘rath’ (chariot) at Kalka Garhi and UP’s deputy chief minister Dr Dinesh Sharma and Union minister General (retd) V K Singh, who is also an MP from Ghaziabad , will accompany the CM.

“The supporters have planned over a dozen places where they will greet the CM and others... The entire route is being decorated will flowers and banners and there is lot of enthusiasm among the party workers and supporters,” said Ashiwini Sharma, a spokesperson of the BJP’s city unit.

Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1), said elaborate security arrangements have been made ahead of the CM’s visit.

“Around 1,000 personnel will be deployed. Besides, there will be other teams who will be a part of the CM’s security. The entire route has been divided into five sectors and two zones and security arrangements will be headed by senior police officers,” said Agarwal.

The ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ is a roadshow launched by the BJP on December 19 to extend its outreach among the public in the run up to the state assembly polls scheduled next year. The rally that was launched in Bijnor on Sunday will reach Ghaziabad on Saturday evening.

