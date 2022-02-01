Man arrested for burglary in house in Noida’s Sector 5

Noida’s Phase 1 police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly stealing valuables worth ₹10 lakh from a house in Noida Sector 5 on Sunday night. They identified the suspect as Vinit Sharma of Harola village in Sector 5.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, said that the Phase 1 police received information about the incident on the night of January 30.

“The house was abandoned in May 2021--since the house owner’s daughter-in-law died, a case of dowry death was registered against the family members, and they went on the run. The house owner’s brother, who lives in the neighbourhood, noticed that the house was broken into and informed the police. A team visited the spot and launched an investigation,” he said.

The police scanned several CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood and identified the suspect. On Monday, the police arrested the suspect from a park in Sector 2, and recovered a countrymade gun, a cartridge, two gold mangalsutras, 15 gold rings, four gold bangles, two gold earrings, two gold chains, and other valuables from his possession.

“During interrogation, the suspect revealed that three years ago he was arrested for stealing and jailed. He was recently released on bail and found that his parents died when he was in custody. His brothers had sold their house and shifted to another place. The suspect was homeless. He was roaming around with the stolen jewellery when the police team arrested him from a local park,” the ADCP said.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 380 (burglary) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Monday.