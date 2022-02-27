Man arrested for murder of friend in Noida

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering his friend in Noida Phase 2 on February 21.

The suspect was identified as Chandra Bhan, a native of Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh. He was living with his wife at a rented accommodation in Bhangel village in Noida. The deceased, Sanjeev Kumar (24), a resident of Etawah, shared the rented accommodation with the couple, said police.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer (SHO) of Noida Phase 2 police station, said on February 21, Manoj Tyagi, owner of the rented accommodation where the couple put up, informed police that Kumar was found dead. “A police team soon reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The medical report revealed that he was strangled to death. Bhan and his wife were missing from their flat,” said Upadhyaya.

Kumar’s brother Bittu (30) registered a complaint at Phase 2 police station, based on which a case was registered Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

The SHO said during investigation, police found Kumar and Bhan shared a congenial relationship in the past and shared the rented accommodation. “However, since the couple was on the run, we suspected their role in the murder. On Sunday, police received information about Bhan’s movement near Labour Chowk in Noida. The police picked him up for questioning and he confessed t have murdered Kumar,” said Upadhyaya.

During interrogation, Bhan revealed he found his wife and Kumar in a compromising position when he returned from work on February 21.

“Bhan got angry and hatched a plan to murder Kumar. The same night, after the three of them had dinner and went to sleep, Bhan strangled Kumar and then fled the house with his wife,” said the SHO.

The police have recovered the Kumar’s Aadhaar card and Class X certificate from Bhan’s possession. Police said Bhan will be produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Monday. The police have launched a search for his wife, who is still one the run.