Man arrested for murder of friend in Noida
A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering his friend in Noida Phase 2 on February 21.
The suspect was identified as Chandra Bhan, a native of Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh. He was living with his wife at a rented accommodation in Bhangel village in Noida. The deceased, Sanjeev Kumar (24), a resident of Etawah, shared the rented accommodation with the couple, said police.
Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer (SHO) of Noida Phase 2 police station, said on February 21, Manoj Tyagi, owner of the rented accommodation where the couple put up, informed police that Kumar was found dead. “A police team soon reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The medical report revealed that he was strangled to death. Bhan and his wife were missing from their flat,” said Upadhyaya.
Kumar’s brother Bittu (30) registered a complaint at Phase 2 police station, based on which a case was registered Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.
The SHO said during investigation, police found Kumar and Bhan shared a congenial relationship in the past and shared the rented accommodation. “However, since the couple was on the run, we suspected their role in the murder. On Sunday, police received information about Bhan’s movement near Labour Chowk in Noida. The police picked him up for questioning and he confessed t have murdered Kumar,” said Upadhyaya.
During interrogation, Bhan revealed he found his wife and Kumar in a compromising position when he returned from work on February 21.
“Bhan got angry and hatched a plan to murder Kumar. The same night, after the three of them had dinner and went to sleep, Bhan strangled Kumar and then fled the house with his wife,” said the SHO.
The police have recovered the Kumar’s Aadhaar card and Class X certificate from Bhan’s possession. Police said Bhan will be produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Monday. The police have launched a search for his wife, who is still one the run.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.