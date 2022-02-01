Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
noida news
noida news

Man arrested for raping two domestic helps in Noida

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged rape and torture of two domestic helps in Noida
(Representational image)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 10:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged rape and torture of two domestic helps in Noida. Police said that the women were trafficked from Assam and West Bengal.

The suspect was identified as Naveen Gupta, a resident of Sunworld Vanalika society in Sector 107.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police (women safety), said a non-governmental organisation informed police that a man had been holding two trafficked women hostage and abusing them in his flat.

Shukla said that a team from Sector 39 police station conducted a search at the flat and rescued the two trafficked victims. “One victim, 30, is a native of Assam and the other victim, 25, is from West Bengal. The first woman said that someone had brought her to Noida on the pretext of a job four years ago and sold her to the suspect. Similarly, the second woman was also trafficked seven months ago and landed there. The two victims said that the suspect used to rape and torture them in an inebriated condition,” she said.

The suspect did not give salary to the two victims, the DCP said, adding that he used to lock the door whenever he went outside to ensure they did not escape.

Shukla said that the suspect’s wife, 50, and daughter, 20, also live in the flat but they did not help the victims.

Based on the victims’ complaints, a case has been registered against Gupta under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 370 (trafficking), 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

“The suspect was arrested from his flat. He was produced in court that sent him to judicial custody. We are probing the roles of his family members in the case. They will be charged if they are found involved in the conspiracy,” Shukla said.

