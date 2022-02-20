Man arrested for raping wife’s sister in Noida

A 25-year-old man was arrested from Sector 37 bus stand on Saturday for allegedly raping his wife’s 16-year-old sister and blackmailing her with a video clip in Noida’s Sector 44.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajeev Kumar, station house officer of Sector 39 police station, said, “The suspect married the victim’s elder sister two years ago and since then, started living in Noida. He has been sexually assaulting the minor girl on several occasions since last April. The suspect also forced the girl to undergo an abortion when she became pregnant. The suspect also made a video clip of the sexual assault and used it to blackmail her.”

Police said the girl was traumatised and recently informed her mother about the assaults, who filed a police complaint in this regard on Saturday.

The SHO said a case was registered against the suspect under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The suspect fled his house after the complaint was filed. The police later arrested him from Sector 37 bus stand,” he said. The suspect was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.