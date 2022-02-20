Home / Cities / Noida News / Man arrested for raping wife’s sister in Noida
noida news

Man arrested for raping wife’s sister in Noida

A 25-year-old man was arrested from Sector 37 bus stand on Saturday for allegedly raping his wife’s 16-year-old sister and blackmailing her with a video clip in Noida’s Sector 44
Man arrested for raping wife’s sister in Noida
Man arrested for raping wife’s sister in Noida
Published on Feb 20, 2022 11:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

A 25-year-old man was arrested from Sector 37 bus stand on Saturday for allegedly raping his wife’s 16-year-old sister and blackmailing her with a video clip in Noida’s Sector 44.

Rajeev Kumar, station house officer of Sector 39 police station, said, “The suspect married the victim’s elder sister two years ago and since then, started living in Noida. He has been sexually assaulting the minor girl on several occasions since last April. The suspect also forced the girl to undergo an abortion when she became pregnant. The suspect also made a video clip of the sexual assault and used it to blackmail her.”

Police said the girl was traumatised and recently informed her mother about the assaults, who filed a police complaint in this regard on Saturday.

The SHO said a case was registered against the suspect under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The suspect fled his house after the complaint was filed. The police later arrested him from Sector 37 bus stand,” he said. The suspect was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out