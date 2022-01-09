Man arrested for smuggling liquor from Haryana to Greater Noida

Jewar police on Saturday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in smuggling liquor into the district. Police have recovered an SUV, 70 cartons of liquor and a country-made firearm from the suspect’s possession.

The suspect was identified as Mandeep Kumar (25), a native of Sonipat in Haryana, who, police said, was allegedly involved in the illegal smuggling of liquor for the past one year.

Umesh Bahadur, station house officer (SHO) of Jewar police station, said the police received information about the movement of a liquor smuggler in a modified Force Trax SUV near Jhajhar road. “A police team reached the spot and stopped the vehicle for checking. The police found 70 cartoons of liquor made for sale in Haryana and a countrymade gun,” he said.

The SHO said, “Kumar used to buy liquor at cheap rates in Haryana and sell them to people at inflated rates in Gautam Budh Nagar. We have registered a case against him under sections 60,63 and 72 of the Excise Act and also under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC. We have found that a case under Excise Act was registered against him in Kushinagar district too. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.”

