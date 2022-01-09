Home / Cities / Noida News / Man arrested for smuggling liquor from Haryana to Greater Noida
noida news

Man arrested for smuggling liquor from Haryana to Greater Noida

Jewar police on Saturday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in smuggling liquor into the district
Man arrested for smuggling liquor from Haryana to Greater Noida
Man arrested for smuggling liquor from Haryana to Greater Noida
Published on Jan 09, 2022 12:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Jewar police on Saturday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in smuggling liquor into the district. Police have recovered an SUV, 70 cartons of liquor and a country-made firearm from the suspect’s possession.

The suspect was identified as Mandeep Kumar (25), a native of Sonipat in Haryana, who, police said, was allegedly involved in the illegal smuggling of liquor for the past one year.

Umesh Bahadur, station house officer (SHO) of Jewar police station, said the police received information about the movement of a liquor smuggler in a modified Force Trax SUV near Jhajhar road. “A police team reached the spot and stopped the vehicle for checking. The police found 70 cartoons of liquor made for sale in Haryana and a countrymade gun,” he said.

The SHO said, “Kumar used to buy liquor at cheap rates in Haryana and sell them to people at inflated rates in Gautam Budh Nagar. We have registered a case against him under sections 60,63 and 72 of the Excise Act and also under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC. We have found that a case under Excise Act was registered against him in Kushinagar district too. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out