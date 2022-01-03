Man arrested for snatching cellphones from commuters in Noida, aide on the run

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Noida on Sunday for allegedly snatching cellphones from commuters, said police officials. Police have also recovered a stolen cellphone and a motorcycle from his possession.

The suspect was identified as Priyanshu Tiwari, a resident of Bisrakh.

Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO) Sector 58 police station, said that the police got a tip about the movement of two people travelling a motorcycle, who snatched cellphones from the commuters, near Amrapali Crossing in Noida Sector 62 on Sunday.

“A police team stopped the suspects for checking, and found a stolen cellphone, a motorcycle, and a countrymade gun from the possession of the arrested suspect. His accomplice, Pintu (22), however, managed to escape,” Kumar said.

Police said that on December 31, 2021, the suspects snatched the seized cellphone from a person in Noida Sector 58. A case was registered against the suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 392 (robbery) at the Sector 58 police station that day.

The arrested suspect told the police that he had been committing such crimes in Noida for the past one year. “Two months ago, he snatched a cellphone from a person in Noida Sector 62 and sold that to another in the Khoda Colony for ₹2,000... The arrested suspect was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody,” Kumar added.

Police have launched a search to arrest the absconding suspect.