Man arrested with illegal weapons in Noida

Days ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Noida police arrested an alleged inter-state weapons smuggler involved in the illegal supply of arms and ammunitions in the national capital region (NCR).

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election is scheduled to be held from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. Gautam Budh Nagar goes to polls in the first phase on February 10

Police identified the man as Raja Thakur, 25, from Khagaria in Bihar. They said he currently lives in Gijhore village in Sector 53.

Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Noida, said that police received information about the suspect’s movement near Som Bazar in Sector 53. A police team reached the spot and arrested him. “The police recovered four countrymade guns and two live cartridges from his possession,” he said.

“During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he would smuggle countrymade guns from Bihar’s Munger and sell them to people in Delhi-NCR. The suspect revealed that two accomplices helped him,” he said.

The police said that a 0.32 bore Munger pistol can fetch between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 on the black market.

Police registered a case against the suspect under sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act at the Sector 24 police station on Monday. “The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” police said.

The ACP said that police teams are searching for the man’s two alleged accomplices.

Meanwhile, Sector 58 police on Monday also seized ₹3 lakh from a Mahindra Scorpio SUV in Noida Sector 60.

Vinod Kumar, SHO, Sector 58 police station, said that a police team and a Static Surveillance Team (SST) were conducting a checking exercise when they spotted a person in the SUV. “The police team checked the vehicle and found ₹3 lakh inside it. The driver was identified as Kamakhya Prasad Mishra, 35, who failed to reveal the source of money and its use. We have seized the vehicle and cash and launched an investigation into the matter,” the SHO said.