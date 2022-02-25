Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Man booked for extortion, sexual harassment in Noida
noida news

Man booked for extortion, sexual harassment in Noida

A 30-year-old man was booked for trying to extort and sexually harass his former employer in Noida on Wednesday
(Representational image)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 30-year-old man was booked for trying to extort and sexually harass his former employer in Noida on Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Arun Kumar Choudhary, a resident of Sector 51.

The chief financial officer (CFO) of a private company located in Sector 63 that caters to the educational sector, filed a complaint against Choudhary for extortion and sexual harassment.

“Choudhary was working with the company but his performance kept dipping, following which he was relieved from the job on March 26, 2021. The company also cleared all his dues. In December 2021, we noticed that he was making objectionable posts on social media platforms to defame the organisation and its employees,” the CFO said in the complaint.

She said the company management tried to talk to him but he refused to mend his ways. “The suspect demanded 50 lakh as down payment and then 2 lakh per month in order to stop commenting against the company,” the complainant said. The suspect allegedly said that he would keep on posting such contents if his demands are not met.

RELATED STORIES

Dharmendra Kumar Shukla, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 63 police station, said that a case was registered against the suspect under section 386 (extortion), section 354A (sexual harassment), section 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67(A) of the IT Act. “We are investigating the case from all angles,” he said.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
© 2022 HindustanTimes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP