Man booked for extortion, sexual harassment in Noida
A 30-year-old man was booked for trying to extort and sexually harass his former employer in Noida on Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Arun Kumar Choudhary, a resident of Sector 51.
The chief financial officer (CFO) of a private company located in Sector 63 that caters to the educational sector, filed a complaint against Choudhary for extortion and sexual harassment.
“Choudhary was working with the company but his performance kept dipping, following which he was relieved from the job on March 26, 2021. The company also cleared all his dues. In December 2021, we noticed that he was making objectionable posts on social media platforms to defame the organisation and its employees,” the CFO said in the complaint.
She said the company management tried to talk to him but he refused to mend his ways. “The suspect demanded ₹50 lakh as down payment and then ₹2 lakh per month in order to stop commenting against the company,” the complainant said. The suspect allegedly said that he would keep on posting such contents if his demands are not met.
Dharmendra Kumar Shukla, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 63 police station, said that a case was registered against the suspect under section 386 (extortion), section 354A (sexual harassment), section 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67(A) of the IT Act. “We are investigating the case from all angles,” he said.
