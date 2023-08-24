Man dies after getting entangled in barbed wires on GT Road, family alleges police not registering FIR against corporation officials

A 28-year-old man died after the bike he was riding allegedly got entangled in the barbed wires allegedly placed by Ghaziabad municipal corporation to shield the vertical garden setup installed on the river Hindon overbridge at GT Road.

The deceased, identified as Mohammad Qayyum and a resident of Ghaziabad’s Dasna, was returning home on Tuesday around 10.30 pm from a cloth stitching factory in Delhi’s Kabir Nagar where he used to work.

Mohammad Aslam, Qayyum’s brother, said, “Upon reaching the overbridge, the barbed wires entangled around my brother’s neck and arm as they came loose from the plants, which inflicted critical injuries, leading to his death. He was taken to the district MMG hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. He is survived by his wife, two daughters aged 5 and 3, and an eight-month-old.”

However, the family claims that they have been trying to approach the police since the incident but the officials at the Nandgram police station turned them away, denying registering an FIR against the corporation officials.

“Police are telling us to change the complaint and saying not to name corporation officials behind the incident,” Arif said, adding that he has shared all video evidence from the incident site to DCP (city) Nipun Agarwal and corporation officials for their response.

HT sent these to the DCP and corporation officials to get a response.

DCP Agarwal said, “We are initiating an investigation into the concerns raised by the family and will take appropriate action.”

Meanwhile, an official from the corporation, requesting anonymity said, “We will soon send a team to the spot to find out the issues raised by victim’s family. It’s plausible that he might have been hit by another passing vehicle and subsequently become entangled in the wires. The vertical garden arrangement is positioned approximately 2 feet from the road.”

