Man dies two days after being hit by speeding truck in Greater Noida

In an alleged hit-and-run case, a 25-year-old man died on Thursday after he was hit by a speeding truck in Greater Noida on Tuesday when he was returning home after work, said police on Friday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Rajnish Yadav, a native of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh. He was living in Sutyana village in Greater Noida under the jurisdiction of Ecotech- 3 police station, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The deceased’s brother, Avneesh Yadav, filed a complaint at the Ecotech-3 police station on Friday morning. In the complaint, Avneesh said his younger brother Rajnish worked at a transport company in the Kulesra area of Greater Noida.

“On January 4, Rajnish was hit by a speeding truck while he was on his way home in the evening. The truck fled the spot after the incident,” said Avneesh. He further mentioned that passersby noted down the number plate of the truck and rushed his brother to Sharda Hospital.

“My brother was then referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where he succumbed to injuries on Thursday night. I have submitted a complaint to the police and request them to nab the culprit,” said Avneesh, who is a daily wage labourer.

Following the complaint, a case has been registered at Ecotech-3 police station against unknown truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

“We have formed teams and are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the suspect,” said a senior officer of Ecotech-3 police station.

He further mentioned Rajnish’s body was handed over to his family after conducting the post-mortem.

