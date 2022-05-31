Man dies while trying to avoid ramming stray cattle on Noida road

A man died while trying to avoid hitting a stray bull with his two-wheeler near the Sector 21/25 crossing in Noida late Sunday night, police said on Tuesday.

They identified the man as one Rahul Awana, 25, a resident of Harola village, and said he was on his way home on his two-wheeler around 9pm when a bull walked onto the middle of the road. Prima facie, it appears he lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid ramming the bull.

“He was grievously injured. A police team and bystanders rushed him to the nearest private hospital, but he passed away during treatment,” said a police spokesperson.

This is the fourth such accident involving stray cattle in Noida this year. Two similar incidents were reported in the city last month. In the first, a man, seriously injured after being hit during a bull fight on the road, died during treatment 15 days later. In the second, a woman on her way to the market died on the spot after being struck by a bull. In February this year, a motorcycle-borne man died after his vehicle hit a stray bull on the road in Garhi Chaukhandi.

Residents say they are concerned about stray cattle on roads but their demand for a resolution to the issue has fallen on deaf ears.

“Every other day, we complain to the Noida authority about stray cattle, but to no avail. We also started a ‘selfie with cows’ campaign a few years ago for residents to share photos and location of the cattle. We discovered they are either unproductive cattle abandoned by farmers, or left to graze along roads and taken back in the evening. Both are problematic cases, as cattle on the road is a safety hazard and traffic issue. While we are working to make Noida world-class, we are not dealing with this persistent issue,” said Amit Gupta, a resident of Sector 77 who started the “selfie with cows” campaign in 2019.

He added that authorities are aware of spots in sectors 62, 48, 137, and along DSC Road, among other areas, where stray cattle is regularly found throughout the day.

Meanwhile, responding to a question in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, animal husbandry minister Dharampal Singh said that there are laws in place to penalise farmers who abandon their unproductive cattle on roads. “An FIR will be registered against such errant farmers under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960,” Singh said.

In 2018, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered officials to make sure stray bovines end up in state-aided and private shelters.

Following the order, a campaign was run, which now, however, seems to have no effect, residents say.