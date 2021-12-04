Home / Cities / Noida News / Man held for involvement in cow slaughtering in Greater Noida
Man held for involvement in cow slaughtering in Greater Noida

Several complaints have been filed against the suspect at the Dadri and Dankaur police stations since 2019
The suspect was booked under relevant sections of Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, and Gangster Act and had been absconding for the past five months. He carried a reward of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 on his head, said police on Saturday. (Sourced)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 11:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Police arrested a man from Daularajpur village in Greater Noida’s Dankaur on Friday for his alleged involvement in cow slaughtering, said officials on Saturday.

The suspect -- identified as Meherban, 45 , a resident of Daularajpur village in Gautam Budh Nagar -- was booked under relevant sections of Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, and Gangster Act and had been absconding for the past five months. He carried a reward of 10,000 on his head, said police.

“The accused is an alleged cow slaughterer, and was booked under sections of Cow Slaughter Act, and Gangster Act five months ago. He had been absconding since July this year,” said Shri Pal Singh, station house officer (SHO), Jarcha police station in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Several complaints have been filed against Meherban at the Dadri and Dankaur police stations since 2019.

“An FIR under sections 3, 5 and 8 of the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act was lodged against the suspect at the Dadri police station in 2019, but he was not arrested. Another FIR under the same sections and sections 2 and 3(1) of the Gangster Act was lodged against him at the Dankaur police station in July this year,” Singh added.

After months, police got a tip on Friday that Meherban was at his residence in Daularajpur village, and nabbed him. The suspect was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

