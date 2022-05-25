Man held for vandalising temple in Greater Noida
Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly vandalising idols at a temple in Sector 37 in Greater Noida. Three idols in the temple were found broken by a resident on Monday afternoon.
According to police, the suspect has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Sector 37. He said that he vandalised the temple due to the ill health of his family members.
Jai Singh Bhati, who submitted the police complaint said, “Currently, there is no priest in the temple. There are idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Durga and Lord Hanuman located at the temple and all of them were found vandalised”.
Acting on the complaint, a team of police officers were deployed at the temple to ensure peace in the area, police said.
“There were no CCTV cameras located near the temple but witness questioning led the police team to the suspect and he was arrested from his home on Tuesday. Upon questioning, he revealed that he broke the idols as he was ‘furious at God for not listening to his prayers’ as a family member recently passed away due to illness,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida).
Vinod is a daily wager and lives with his wife, said police. “He is a native of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh where his 5-year-old son lives with his parents. Since the last couple of years, he had been praying at the temple as his wife and son were suffering from prolonged illnesses. Recently, his maternal aunt passed away, which made him furious,” said Anil Kumar, in charge of Beta 2 police station.
An FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 295 (defiling a place of worship) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.
Fake job racket busted by GB Nagar Police, 10 held
Ten people were arrested from Sector 75 in Noida for allegedly duping people with fake job offers, Gautam Budh Nagar Police said on Tuesday. Police said the suspects cheated over 50 people to the tune of ₹20 crore in the last couple of years. On April 15, a Sector 77 resident filed a complaint at the Sector 113 police station and said that he was duped of ₹20 lakh.
Two children fall from ninth floor in Greater Noida
Two children, aged 10 and 12, allegedly fell from the ninth floor of a high-rise residential building in Greater Noida (West) on Tuesday evening. According to Yogendra Singh, assistant commissioner of police-1 (Central Noida), the children have been identified as Siddharth (12) and Radhe (10). ACP Singh added that as per preliminary information, the children were playing cricket after which they got into a fight. Umesh Bahadur Singh, in charge of Bisrakh police station added that police is yet to register a case.
26-year-old fashion designer jumps from 14th floor of condominium, dies
Gurugram: A 26-year-old fashion designer died after she allegedly jumped from the 14th floor of a condominium in Sector-58 at Gawal Pahadi on Monday night, said police on Tuesday. Police said that the woman jumped from the balcony of her rented flat, in which she was living alone since the last month. Police have not recovered any suicide note. Police said the deceased woman, a native of Karnal, pursued fashion communication.
Two held for killing 22-year-old in Noida over road rage
The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested two people for killing a 23-year-old man during an incident of road rage on May 14 in Noida's Phase 2. According to the police, Abhay Tyagi, a resident of Bhangel under the jurisdiction of Phase 2 police station, was returning home on May 14 when he got into a fight with three men who were riding two motorcycles.
Centre of excellence for type-1 diabetes treatment at GIMS
The Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida has partnered with a private healthcare organisation to develop the district's first centre of excellence (CoE) for management of type-1 diabetes. GIMS has partnered with Novo Nordisk, a pharmaceutical company that specialises in manufacturing insulin. While GIMS will provide healthcare assistance, Novo Nordisk will help in educating and counseling patients.
