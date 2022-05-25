Man held for vandalising temple in Greater Noida

Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly vandalising idols at a temple in Sector 37 in Greater Noida. Three idols in the temple were found broken by a resident on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Sector 37. He said that he vandalised the temple due to the ill health of his family members.

Jai Singh Bhati, who submitted the police complaint said, “Currently, there is no priest in the temple. There are idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Durga and Lord Hanuman located at the temple and all of them were found vandalised”.

Acting on the complaint, a team of police officers were deployed at the temple to ensure peace in the area, police said.

“There were no CCTV cameras located near the temple but witness questioning led the police team to the suspect and he was arrested from his home on Tuesday. Upon questioning, he revealed that he broke the idols as he was ‘furious at God for not listening to his prayers’ as a family member recently passed away due to illness,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida).

Vinod is a daily wager and lives with his wife, said police. “He is a native of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh where his 5-year-old son lives with his parents. Since the last couple of years, he had been praying at the temple as his wife and son were suffering from prolonged illnesses. Recently, his maternal aunt passed away, which made him furious,” said Anil Kumar, in charge of Beta 2 police station.

An FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 295 (defiling a place of worship) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

