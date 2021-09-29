Mihir Bhoj row: UP CM’s name on plaque smeared with black paint

Tension prevailed in the Dadri area of Greater Noida on Tuesday after the name of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was allegedly smeared with black paint on a plaque installed below the statue of ninth-century king Mihir Bhoj at a local college. Adityanath unveiled the 15-foot statue of the king on September 22.

According to a video that emerged on social media, besides the chief minister’s, the names of Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, both leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, were also blackened on the plaque. HT has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

After the alleged incident, there is heavy police deployment at Mihir Bhoj PG College that houses the statue. Police said they are probing the incident.

“We have filed an FIR against unknown persons for painting the plaque black. There was no police deployment when the incident happened, but now police have been deployed,” said Abhishek (known by his first name), deputy commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Row over caste of Mihir Bhoj

Since the inauguration of Mihir Bhoj’s statue, the Gurjar community has been protesting against the removal of their caste’s name from the plaque installed below the statue. The community leaders maintain that the king belonged to the Gurjar community. The Rajput community has also claimed that the ninth-century king belonged to their caste.

The alleged blackening of the leaders’ names on the plaque took place after Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar visited the statue and paid tribute to king Mihir Bhoj on Tuesday morning. Nagar, who belongs to the Gurjar community, also shared a picture of himself standing next to the statue on Twitter.

“This is not an issue at all because the word ‘Gurjar’ was always there on the plaque, and our community is completely happy with the party. Some opposition parties are making it an issue to garner votes in the upcoming assembly polls but they will not succeed in their negative campaign,” said Nagar after paying tributes around 5am.

However, Nagar’s efforts are seemingly not enough to convince agitated Gurjars to call off their campaign against the BJP.

“Now, they (BJP leaders) have written ‘Gurjar’ before king Mihir Bhoj. But why was it omitted during the CM’s visit? We can stop our protest only if the state government issues a notification officially announcing that ‘Gurjar’ is added to king Mihir Bhoj’s name. We have also called a national level meeting at the Greater Noida’s institute on October 2 to decide on our future course of action,” said Navin Bhati, a member of Rashtriya Gurjar Swabhiman Samiti formed to fight for the cause, and national president of Akhil Bhartiya Gurjar Front.

Meanwhile, the Rajput community also planned a panchayat on Sunday after they learnt that the word “Gurjar” was again added to the name of king Mihir Bhoj on the plaque.

“They are distorting history without any basis. We cannot let it happen. We have called a panchayat on this issue to fight for justice,” said Prithivi Singh, national secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha.

Meanwhile, Kunwar Arunoday Singh Parihar, prince of Madhya Pradesh’s Nagod estate who claims to be a descendant of king Mihir Bhoj, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to do justice to this issue on the basis of facts.

“Only the government can stop the distortion of Rajput history. We believe that a great man belongs to everyone and Mihir Bhoj was made a Samrat in the ninth century by all castes, not one. But that cannot change his caste. My family feels humiliated by these events and when people say such a great warrior was not a Rajput. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop this practice. People should understand that ‘Gurjar’ has been used in history to refer to a place, not caste,” said Parihar.