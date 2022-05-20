Minister asks Yamuna Expressway authority to pay additional compensation to farmers

Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, minister for industrial development, Uttar Pradesh, has asked the Yamuma Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) to pay 64.7% additional compensation to farmers for their land over the next three months.

The minister also directed Yeida to develop a ‘smart village’ model to reassure farmers of the development of the villages, where land has been acquired for airport and other government projects.

The Yeida has already sanctioned a ₹127 crore budget to develop 96 villages as smart villages, with free Wi-Fi, clean roads, drainage, sewage, and drinking water supply, among other facilities.

“We need to develop at least one smart village by the end of September. This will help villagers understand what we want to do for them. We will take their suggestions and then develop other villages,” Gupta said.

The minister was one a two-day visit, and reviewed projects in Noida and Greater Noida earlier.

Gupta held a review meeting at Yeida’s main administrative building at Sector Omega 1 on Friday. The projects discussed at the meeting include the Film City, Logistic Park, Heritage City, among others. The Metro detailed project report was also part of the review. Gupta directed Yeida to complete work on these projects within the fixed deadlines, without delays and negligence.