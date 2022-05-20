Minister asks Yamuna Expressway authority to pay additional compensation to farmers
Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, minister for industrial development, Uttar Pradesh, has asked the Yamuma Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) to pay 64.7% additional compensation to farmers for their land over the next three months.
The minister also directed Yeida to develop a ‘smart village’ model to reassure farmers of the development of the villages, where land has been acquired for airport and other government projects.
The Yeida has already sanctioned a ₹127 crore budget to develop 96 villages as smart villages, with free Wi-Fi, clean roads, drainage, sewage, and drinking water supply, among other facilities.
“We need to develop at least one smart village by the end of September. This will help villagers understand what we want to do for them. We will take their suggestions and then develop other villages,” Gupta said.
The minister was one a two-day visit, and reviewed projects in Noida and Greater Noida earlier.
Gupta held a review meeting at Yeida’s main administrative building at Sector Omega 1 on Friday. The projects discussed at the meeting include the Film City, Logistic Park, Heritage City, among others. The Metro detailed project report was also part of the review. Gupta directed Yeida to complete work on these projects within the fixed deadlines, without delays and negligence.
Owner of Korean restaurant booked for serving liquor without licence in Noida
The owner of newly opened Korean restaurant in Sector 153 has been booked for serving liquor without a licence, said police on Friday. “During a routine check of bars and restaurants, a Korean restaurant — 'The fine Korean Dine & Hoolala Korean BBQ Chicken', located in Vardhman Tower in Sector 153, was found serving liquor to its customers without a bar licence,”rB Singh, district excise officer, Gautam Budh Nagarh said.
Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of over three dozen dyeing units
Acting against the dyeing units, which have been illegally dumping the untreated waste in the municipal corporation's sewer lines even after the establishment of common effluent treatment plants (CETP), SIngh disconnected over three dozen connections of dyeing units in Focal Point area, Kakka Dhola Road and Tajpur road on Friday.
As cops begin anti-encroachment drive, Noida auto union demands auto stands
The Noida Autorickshaw Drivers' Association has put forth a demand to provide drivers with auto stands across the city. There are only six earmarked auto stands in the city - one each at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, the Botanical Garden Metro station, the Ganga shopping complex at Sector 29, the Sector 12/22 crossing, Sector 21, and Sector 6.
Inquiry finds more irregularities in land acquired for Delhi Meerut Expressway project
In a latest inquiry carried out by the Ghaziabad district administration, names of several persons have emerged who allegedly carried out sale deeds related to land at Rasoolpur Sikrod and Matiyala villages even after the notification of land acquisition was issued for the Delhi Meerut Expressway project. Earlier this month, the state government had also initiated proceedings for recommending the suspension of 2004 batch IAS officer Nidhi Kesarwani, who had served as Ghaziabad district magistrate.
Three cops booked for negligence after suspect flees from custody in GB Nagar
Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Friday booked three police officers for alleged negligence after a suspect fled their custody at Jewar police station, officials said. According to police, Amit was arrested on Wednesday under Section 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police had recovered around 1.5 kilogram of marijuana from his possession.
