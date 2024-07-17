Mumbai’s underground metro to be operational from July 24, says MyGovIndia on X

Mumbai’s first underground Metro 3 or the Aqua Line line is expected to be operational from July 24, the central government’s citizen engagement platform MyGovIndia said on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday. Mumbai’s Aqua line will run between Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ(X/CR_JICAIndia)

“Mumbai’s first underground metro line, the Aqua line (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) is set to begin operations on July 24. Running a 33.5 km route from Aarey Colony to Cuffe Parade with 27 stops, it will transform urban transit, easing travel across Mumbai’s streets and reducing traffic congestion,” MyGovIndia said in a post along with a short video clip.

There was no formal word from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the joint venture of the central and state governments set up to implement the Mumbai Metro Line–3 project.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Vinod Tawde shared the MyGovIndia video clip, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi “had given a guarantee to make the life of Mumbaikars easier and this is going to be fulfilled”.

A person familiar with the matter said trial runs are currently underway where metro rakes are operated at speeds up to 90 kmph. The work at the metro stations for Phase 1 was also more or less, the person said.

Earlier this month, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) extended the fifth and final tranche of an official development assistance (ODA) loan amounting to Japanese yen 84,261 million or Rs.4,474 crore for the Metro-3 line. This money comes when trials by the Research, Design and Standards Organisation wing of Indian Railways recently got completed. Speaking to Hindustan Times, JICA officials had said delays with such large infrastructure projects in a city like Mumbai do happen and that they are satisfied that MMRCL recovered well and is finishing this project at a good pace.

On July 15, MMRCL showcased BKC station to the Consul General of Israel. The second phase of this corridor on the BKC-Colaba route is expected to open by December 2024. The revised cost of Metro-3 now stands at Rs,37, 275.50 crore. from the earlier Rs.23,000 crore.