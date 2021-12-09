NCRTC erects 73m pillarless steel structure on priority section of RRTS project in Ghaziabad

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has successfully installed a 73-metre-long pillarless steel structure over railway tracks to connect Sahibabad station near Vasundhara and Ghaziabad City station on the 17km priority section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to NCRTC officials, it was a challenge to connect the two stations as no pillars could be erected on the railway land, near Vasundhara, due to presence of a network of railway lines catering to the Delhi-Howrah route, one of the busiest routes of the Indian Railway.

It took the NCRTC about four months to erect and roll the steel structure, weighing about 850 tonnes, from one side to the other side without disturbing the rail traffic, the officials said.

“The problem cropped up as we found that no pillars could be erected on the railway land due to presence of railway tracks. To overcome this, we completely bypassed the pillar structures and decided to install the framed streel structure to join the Sahibabad and city side of the RRTS project,” said an officer from NCRTC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The average distance between the two pillars of the ongoing RRTS project is about 34 metres, the officials said, adding that it would have required construction of two pillars to connect the two sides of the priority section.

“After the successful installation of the steel structure, we will now install one more similar structure which will be about 150 metres long and likely to weigh twice than this structure. This needs to be installed as the RRTS alignment has to move over one flyover and the Metro tracks near New Bus Adda Metro station,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer of NCRTC.

The 82km RRTS project is proposed to connect Delhi with Meerut via Ghaziabad with the help of high-speed trains. Of the 82km, a 17km stretch from Sahibabad to Duhai is getting developed in Ghaziabad. This stretch is likely to commence operations by March 2023, while the entire route is likely to get operational in 2025. The project is pegged at a cost of ₹30,274 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}