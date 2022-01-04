Nearly 13,000 teenagers get coronavirus jab across Noida, Ghaziabad on Day 1

Noida/Ghaziabad: As vaccination against Covid-19 for children in the 15-18 age group started on Monday, around 2,300 beneficiaries were administered the first dose in Noida and 9,717 were administered the first dose in Ghaziabad without any adverse effect reported so far.

“On Monday, there were no known Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) instances reported during the vaccination. For those children whose schools are shut, we have sent Covaxin to our community health centres and primary health centres. So, children can also walk in and get their doses,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad.

In Noida, 27 government centres, including schools, and 15 private centres were set up for the vaccination of children in this category. According to population estimates, about 115,000 in this age group are to be vaccinated in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Though both online and offline slots were available to book appointments for vaccination in Gautam Budh Nagar, a bigger crowd was witnessed at private centres than schools and other government centres in Noida.

Authorities said it could be because of a lack of awareness among locals, especially in the lower socio-economic groups or general vaccine hesitancy.

“The vaccination drive is going well and we expect more people to get the shot in the next few days. It takes a couple of days for people to start pouring in whenever a category opens up. We have enough doses at all centres and we hope that children in the 15-18 age group get the vaccine at the earliest,” said Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district immunisation officer.

Children who took the dose in Noida said that it was better to be protected than be sorry later.

“Our parents have spoken to doctors and they suggest that the vaccine should definitely be taken by all children. Cases this time are probably milder because adults have mostly taken the vaccine. We hope that it is allowed for even younger children as well,” said Shivani Singh, a 16-year-old resident of Sector 137.

Some others compared it with the mandatory vaccines taken by toddlers. “Many vaccines are compulsory for children till three years of age. Some diseases like smallpox have been eradicated because children are given these vaccines early on. The Covid vaccine will soon become like one of these,” said Atharv Gupta, another 16-year-old resident of Sector 93.

Meanwhile, 135 new cases were recorded in Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday, taking the tally of active cases to 466. The district health department said the cases did not include anyone with a travel history or the Omicron variant. Of the 466 active cases, 11 were recovering in hospital till 4pm on Monday, while 455 are in home isolation. With about 3,500 tests being conducted daily, the positivity rate on Monday was recorded at 3.8%.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad district health department officials said they vaccinated 29, 299 beneficiaries on Monday, of which 9,717 belonged to the 15-18 age group. Officials added they dispatched 40,000 doses of Covaxin to about 164 vaccination centres, including camps set up in 81 schools.

Ghaziabad reported 135 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday -- the highest single-day spike since May 27 last year, when the district recorded 169 cases. According to official figures, the sample positivity rate on Monday increased to 2.42%.

According to the CoWIN portal, till 6.30pm on Monday Uttar Pradesh vaccinated 154,940 children.

“My friends and I were very excited to get the first vaccine dose as everyone wants to get vaccinated before we start studying for our board exams. The rise in Covid-19 cases and spread of infection worried me so I also wanted to get vaccinated at the earliest,” said Sunny Kumar, student of Class 11 at Dr Ambedkar Inter College at Dasna, who was among the first ones to receive Covaxin doses on Monday.

“My family supported me in the initiative and gave me the go-ahead to get the Covid vaccine at school. All the adults in my family have been vaccinated and now it is my turn. Now, I feel safe and protected against Covid-19,” said Rohit Chaudhary, another student of the same school.

In December 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government issued guidelines for the vaccination of children aged 15-18 years from January 3 as well as for senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline workers, who will be administered the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from January 10.

The government has also provided districts with targets for vaccinating beneficiaries in different groups. According to its target, Ghaziabad must vaccinate 234,488 beneficiaries in the 15-18 year category.

According to state guidelines, children are to be administered only Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as it is the only vaccine with Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for the 15-18 age group and recommended by the Covid -19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on immunisation.

A majority of the schools that started vaccinating children on Monday were government or government-aided schools while a majority of private schools are presently shut for winter vacations.

School administrations also made elaborate arrangements on their premises with the help of the health department.

“To ensure social distancing and Covid protocols, we picked up students of one class and took them to the vaccination camp on our school premises. Students of other classes also got vaccinated in a similar manner. We also held counselling sessions to encourage children to get vaccinated. The entire vaccination process went on smoothly while following all protocols,” said Mohammad Saleem, the principal of Azad Memorial Inter College at Dasna.

On the other hand, most private schools are already shut for winter vacations and are likely to open on January 10. But their officials said that they will soon begin with vaccination.

“We have requested the education/health departments to start vaccinating children in our school. We plan to vaccinate children of classes 10 and 12 initially so that they can take their second Covaxin dose, well before the start of the board examinations. Thereafter, children from other classes will get their vaccine doses,” said Jyoti Gupta, director of Delhi Public School, Sahibabad.

“The member schools of our federation are in touch with the health department and we will be holding camps at different schools in the next few days. For this, we are readying the school premises and also preparing the list of children who are eligible for the vaccination,” said Subhash Jain, president of the Independent Schools Federation of India.

The officials of the health department said that they have 100,000 Covaxin doses in stock, which will be used in the coming days.