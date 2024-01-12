New hit-and-run law: AIMTC urges truckers to return to work after govt assurance

Officials from the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Thursday urged all truck drivers to get back to work as the government has assured that the new hit-and-run law will not be implemented for now. The appeal came after multiple organisations and unions, including some in Noida, continued their protests and threatened to strike work if the new law is not withdrawn. (Hindustan Times)

“The government has clarified multiple times over the last week that the new law will not be implemented and penalties as per the law will not be imposed as of now. Any step will only be taken after prior consultation with the AIMTC. However, there are still some smaller unions in cities that are keeping the trucks off the roads and causing problems to important businesses and essential services. I appeal to all truck drivers to return to work. They should not be threatened by false news and fear mongering,” said Amrit Lal Madan, president of AIMTC.

Truck drivers across the country had started a strike on January 2 against the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Section 106(2) that proposes a penalty of ₹7 lakh and a 10-year imprisonment -- similar to the punishment meted out in a murder case -- in cases of hit and run by heavy transport vehicles. One of the major concerns of truck drivers is how the government would ensure that drivers who stop at the accident site are not attacked by the public.

“This law is unfit for the system when we lack infrastructure and other basic facilities. Due to extreme pressure and lockdown situation countrywide, the government addressed the situation but if the new law is not repealed, then truck drivers will continue to strike work,” said Chaudhary Ved Pal Singh, president of Noida Transport Sanyukt Morcha.

On January 8, the ministry of home affairs issued a letter mentioning that “The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has not yet come into force. The decision to invoke Section 106(2) of the BNS regarding 10 years imprisonment and fine will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress.”

Noida transport department had also held a meeting with the truck and bus operators on January 2 assuring them that the new law is not implemented yet.