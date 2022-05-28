Nigerian national held for cyber fraud worth 60 lakh in Noida

The cyber crime team of Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested a 38-year-old Nigerian national on Friday for allegedly duping over 300 Indian women of crores of rupees on the pretext of marriage after befriending them on social media platforms and matrimonial websites.

The accused has been identified as Garuba Galumje, who hails from Lagos in Nigeria, and was staying in south Delhi’s Kishangarh area from where he was arrested. Police also seized a forged Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identity card from his possession.

“The accused has been arrested in connection with a complaint from a woman who lives in Meerut district of UP. The complainant claimed that she had registered herself on a matrimony website. A few days later, a man approached her through the website and introduced himself as Canada-based NRI Sanjay Singh,” inspector Reeta Yadav, in charge, Cyber Crime police station said.

Inspector Yadav added that the man eventually gained her trust and tricked her into transferring ₹60 lakh in multiple instalments into his various bank accounts. The complainant said that she believed in him and made several cash transfers before she saw through his plans.

Inspector Yadav said that when the matter was brought to the notice of police, an investigation was initiated and the suspect was tracked down in Delhi by the cyber crime team. She added that during the investigation, several other cases related to the suspect were also highlighted.

“There are over 300 women who Galumje duped over a long period of time through social media and matrimonial sites. He also used fake photographs to woo his victims,” inspector Yadav added.

According to police, Galumje had first come to India in February 2019 on a six-month visa in connection with a business related to human hair and readymade garments. He returned again on March 18, 2021 on a medical visa that was valid till May 22, 2021. However, he stayed beyond his visa limit and relocated to a number of places during the period. He transferred the fraud money to his family members in Nigeria through international money exchange services, police added.

Police recovered a passport, seven mobile phones, 15 photocopies of documents, which included forged letters in the names of Bank of Thailand, National Bank of Dubai, the Interpol, the US Department of State, and the FBI, among others, police said.

A complaint has been registered against the suspect under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, police added.