Nithari victim’s father sentenced to 3.5 years in jail by Ghaziabad court for perjury

A Ghaziabad court on Tuesday convicted a complainant in the 2007 Nithari killings case for perjury and awarded him imprisonment for three years and six months.

In 2007, Nand Lal (65), whose 22-year-old daughter was one of the victims, testified against Moninder Singh Pandher (the employer of the prime accused, Surinder Koli) in court and then turned hostile. The court held Lal guilty of perjury under Indian Penal Code sections 193 (false evidence) and 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence) on May 27 and awarded him the punishment during a hearing on Tuesday.

“In 2007, on the basis of Nand Lal’s statements, the court summoned Pandher as co-accused. However, during the cross-examination, Lal retracted his previous statement and told the court that he gave the statement on the insistence of his lawyer (Khalid Khan),” said Khalid Khan, the lawyer who initially represented Nand Lal and the parents of two other Nithari victims.

“Later, the two parents sought proceedings against Nand Lal for perjury. Former special judge (CBI), Rama Jain, initiated an inquiry and got registered a case against Nand Lal,” Khan added.

Khan said Lal’s daughter was reported missing on May 7, 2006, and a complaint was lodged at the Sector 20 police station. The police had found skeletons from Pandher’s bungalow and arrested him along with Koli. The woman’s mobile phone was found in Koli’s possession. Her sandals and clothes were found in a drain near Pandher’s bungalow. On March 22, 2007, Lal had told former special judge (CBI ) Rama Jain, “Pandher admitted to have killed several children. An axe was also recovered from the possession of Pandher and Koli.”

However, on November 15, 2007, Lal turned hostile, but the trial in this case continued.

The trial of the case of perjury was taken up by the court of additional chief judicial magistrate in Ghaziabad, who pressed charges of perjury against Lal on January 24, 2008. After the court found Lal guilty for perjury on May 27, he was taken into judicial custody and sent to Dasna jail.

“The court has awarded him punishment for three-and-a-half years, besides slapping a penalty against him. We will apply for Nand Lal’s bail before the appropriate court. We will also move an appeal against the punishment awarded to him,” said Sagir Ali, the lawyer currently representing Lal.

Nineteen cases were registered in connection with the Nithari killings. Charge sheets were filed against Koli in 16 cases. He was convicted in 13 and acquitted in three for lack of evidence. The court awarded Koli the death penalty and other punishments on charges of murder, abduction, rape and destruction of evidence. Of the six cases against Pandher, he was convicted in three. A CBI court on May 17 awarded him a punishment of seven years in jail under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

