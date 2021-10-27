No honking in Gautam Budh Nagar’s silent zones, violators to be penalised 1,000

The Gautam Budh Nagar transport department, along with the traffic police, has launched a drive to check noise pollution in silent zones across the district. Officials said blowing horn or playing loud music will be prohibited in such zones and violators will be fined.

Prashant Tiwari, assistant regional transport officer (enforcement), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the 100 square metre area around hospitals, educational institutions, courts, religious places, among others, is considered as a silent zone.

“We have planned to ensure enforcement around all such places. Officials from the traffic and transport departments will conduct an awareness programme for a week and then they will start issuing fines for the violation,” he said, adding that the department is yet to figure out the total number of silent zones in the district.

Tiwari said that a fine of ₹1,000 will be slapped on a violator for needless honking, while use of pressure horns will attract a penalty of ₹10,000.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that signboards will soon be placed in the silent zones for awareness. “We will also deploy traffic police personnel in such zones,” he said.

The permissible noise limit in a silent zone is 50 decibel during the day and 40 during the night, the officials said.

Tiwari said that the transport department is also conducting a drive against old diesel and petrol vehicles which have completed 10 and 15 years, respectively. “On Wednesday, we seized three trucks which were older than 15 years in Noida Phase 2,” he said.

The DCP (traffic) said that the traffic police have also set up a grievance cell to address the traffic-related problems. “People can contact us at the control room number – 9971009001 – and register complaints like traffic jam, breakdown of vehicles, non-functional traffic light, wrong fines, among others. The control room will share the information to the grievance cell and the staff concerned will resolve the matter in a time bound manner,” he said.