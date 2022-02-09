No minority can say they felt unsafe in BJP rule: Uma Bharti in Ghaziabad

Playing to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s core vote bank of Hindutva supporters, while at the same time reassuring minorities, BJP leader Uma Bharti on Tuesday said no minority can say they felt insecure just because there was a government of “hindutwadis (those who believe in Hindutva)” at the Centre and the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking in Ghaziabad’s Loni, while campaigning for BJP candidate Nand Kishor Gurjar, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, “We made everyone feel safe and cared for everyone’s honour, food and employment. When it comes to the nation, we cannot be Ugra Hindus (fierce Hindus) but we can be Ugra Hindustanis (fierce Indians). Being Hindus, we have been taught to be tolerant and decent and so we believe in nationalism. We cannot tolerate any disrespect to the nation.”

She said it cannot be tolerated if when Pakistan wins in the cricket world cup, crackers are burst in India.

“We have carried out development while reciting the name of Ram. People used to think how these people (BJP) will be able to take up development... I would like to say without fear that Bharat (India) was always a country where minorities had more rights and security than the majority people,” she said.

“It has been eight years since the Modi government came to power at the Centre and it has been five years since majority government ( led by Yogi Adityanath) came to power in Uttar Pradesh. No minority can say that since these are ”Hindutvawadiyo ki sarkar (governments led by Hindutva supporters)”, we have felt insecure. We have secured everyone and cared for everyone’s respect, food and employment,” she claimed.

“We need not tell you what we did in five years, you are enjoying it,” she told the gathering.

“I just need to tell you this: don’t forget the five years of SP rule. Remember what happened to your fields, houses, sisters and daughters, shops, cows and cow slaughterers...,” she said.

Responding to Bharti’s statements, SP leaders said the BJP leaders were not talking of the “real issues” and were only campaigning on religious lines.

“They are doing that because they have failed to address the issues of unemployment, price rise, farmers’ demands and others. It has been a practise of BJP leaders these elections to rake up old issues during campaigning. The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, is talking about development and progress,” said Rashid Malik, district president, SP.

Political observers said by sending in Bharti, the BJP is trying to tell its core voters that they have not strayed from the “Hindutva” agenda.

“The BJP’s top leaders talk about development while the others often rake up Hindutva sentiments. Bharti tried to invoke the hyper nationalistic sentiments and also reassure minorities that they need not fear a BJP government. But mostly, her words were meant to reassure the party’s core vote bank,” said Sanjay Mishra, associate professor (political science) from MMH Degree College, Ghaziabad.

