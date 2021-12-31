Noida: 18, including five women, arrested for CTET exam fraud

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday arrested 18 people, including five women, from a hotel in Noida’s Sector 71 for their alleged involvement in leaking solved question papers of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Noida, said a police team was patrolling Sector 58 early Thursday morning when they spotted a Maruti Suzuki Eeco in Noida’s Sector 60. “The police team checked the vehicle and found five men in the car. The police also found some women’s purses in the vehicle. The car occupants said the purses belonged to some women, who were putting up at a guest house in Noida’s Sector 71,” he said.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) of Noida, said the police team suspected foul play and conducted a search at the guest house. “The police found 19 people, including five women there. We recovered three laptops, one keyboard, one printer, 20 mobile phones, 50 admit cards of CBSE’s CTET exams--which were scheduled on December 30, ₹36,000 in cash, five cars-- a Mahindra Fortuner, Maruti Swift Dzire, Mahindra XUV 500, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and a Maruti Suzuki Eeco,” said Singh.

The suspects were identified as Rajesh Kumar (35) from Jagatpuri in New Delhi; Bhavani Sharma (45), (retired constable from CRPF) from Rajasthan; Shiv Ram Singh (32), (serving head constable in CRPF); Vikas (30), (assistant sub-inspector in Delhi police), from Haryana, Sunil Kumar (30), from Palwal in Haryana and others. A suspect, identified as Ravi, managed to escape from the spot.

“Ravi fled with a pen drive which had the question paper. We have launched a search to arrest him,” said Singh.

Police said on Thursday, the CBSE had organised CTET examinations at Mathura, Moradabad, Gurugram and other cities. “There was no exam centre in Noida. However, these suspects had gathered in Noida to exchange the solved paper and then appear in the exam,” said Singh.

Police said during interrogation, the suspects revealed they were involved in such activities for the last five years. “They used to charge ₹2.5-3 lakh per candidate to share the solved papers. We will write to the CBSE to probe the matter,” said Singh.

Police said two other suspects--Vinay Dhaiya and Ankit Kumar of Sonipat, who are the masterminds of the racket--are on the run.

Rama Sharma, a spokesperson of CBSE, did not respond to calls and messages for a comment.