Noida: 2 children sitting near bonfire charred, one injured
noida news

Noida: 2 children sitting near bonfire charred, one injured

The victims’ family members informed police about the incident on Friday morning after the hospital the children were admitted in refused to hand over their bodies
Police have advised people to exercise caution while warming themselves before bonfires in winter (HT Archive)
Updated on Dec 25, 2021 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Two children died while one more was injured after one of the child’s clothes caught fire while sitting near a bonfire and the two others tried to save the child in Gejha village in Phase 2 police station area on Thursday evening.

Bhupendra Mishra, in-charge of Gejha police check post, said the victims’ family members informed police about the matter on Friday morning.

Sher Singh (65) told police that his two-year-old granddaughter Prachi, and his tenant’s six-year-old daughter Yashu and son Divyansh (8) were sitting near a bonfire in their house on Thursday evening.

“The tenants had lit the bonfire as it was cold and later, they got busy in some household chores. The three children were sitting around the bonfire. Prachi’s woollen clothes suddenly caught fire and she was injured. The two other children also got injured while trying to save Prachi,” said Singh.

The children’s family members heard their cries and rushed to them. The three children were rushed to a private hospital in Noida’s Sector 110, where doctors referred them to Safdarjung Hospital.

Mishra said Prachi died on Thursday evening while Yashu succumbed to her burn injuries on Friday. “The family members informed police on Friday as the hospital refused to hand over the bodies. We then facilitated the process and reached the spot to investigate the matter,” he said.

The two bodies were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem was performed. Police said Divyansh is stable and is undergoing treatment at the hospital in Delhi.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer of Phase 2 police station, said the victims’ family has not filed any complaint in this regard. Police have advised people to exercise caution while warming themselves before bonfires in winter.

