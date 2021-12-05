Noida: 37 luxury buses fined 10k for illegally picking up, dropping passengers

The transport department on Saturday evening fined 37 luxury buses ₹10,000 each for illegally picking up or dropping passengers on the Noida Expressway near Mahamaya Flyover.

Prashant Tiwari, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO), enforcement, Gautam Budh Nagar, said the luxury buses have All India tourist permit.

“This permit allows tourist buses to pick up passengers from one place and drop them at another place. This permit does not allow picking up or dropping passengers on the way. On Saturday, we conducted a vehicle-checking drive and found these buses, which were going from Delhi to UP west via Noida, were illegally picking up and dropping passengers near Mahamaya Flyover. These buses have been fined ₹10,000 each for permit violations,” he said.

Tiwari said illegal parking of these buses also leads to congestion on the Noida Expressway and slows down traffic movement. He added some buses were also fined for using pressure horns with an aim to check noise pollution as per the orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

Shyam Lal Gola, president of All India Luxury Bus Union, said there are 4,780 luxury buses having All India permit in his union.

“These buses travel interstate and ferry a number of passengers to Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and other states. A number of people from Noida also travel in these buses. However, there is no bus stand in Noida for these buses for pick-up and drop service. Commuters sometimes gather near Mahamaya Flyover to catch the bus. The drivers stop the buses there to pick up passengers,” he said.

Gola said he has advised bus operators not to stop buses in Noida. “We demand a bus stand in Noida so that local people can easily board the buses. The bus driver will also be able to drop commuters without any problem,” he said adding it will also add revenue to the government exchequer.

Officials from the transport department said roadway buses and buses with stage carriage permits are allowed to pick up and drop commuters on the Noida expressway.

In July 2019, the Noida transport department had seized around 72 luxury buses in Noida and Greater Noida for violating permit rules.