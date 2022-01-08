Noida: 719 new infections take active cases tally over 2,000-mark

Noida: The tally of active cases in Gautam Budh Nagar crossed the 2,000 mark on Friday as 719 fresh infections came to the fore, taking the active case count to 2,402. According to official data, Gautam Budh Nagar reported 2,251 cases in the first week of the month, the highest number of Covid-19 cases to be reported in the last seven months.

The last time Noida logged in more than 700 cases in a day was on May 14 last year, when 718 cases were recorded. However, there were 10 fatalities from the infection then while no deaths have been reported so far.

Though daily cases are now as high as during the peak of the second wave in Noida, hospitalisation as well as oxygen requirement is minimal so far. Official data shows the district has the highest number of daily as well as active cases in Uttar Pradesh, though officials claim that none of the patients are serious.

“We have two notified Covid hospitals, but till now, we haven’t had any patient who needs oxygen support. The cases are more since the testing has been scaled up, especially with the availability of private labs in the district, compared to other districts in Uttar Pradesh. It is good that cases are being detected and are being treated at the earliest,” said Suhas L Y, district magistrate.

He added about 70-80% of the cases being reported in Gautam Budh Nagar are from private labs. Though the total number of private tests being conducted daily is unclear, about 6,000 tests are being done by government teams. The positivity rate now is around 5%.

The positivity rate-- the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that turn out to be positive -- is an important metric through which the public health system keeps tabs on the level of Covid transmission.

The WHO recommends the test positivity should remain below 5% in a region for an infection to be considered under control.

By Friday evening, 26 patients were in hospital while 2376 were in home isolation. Among the new cases is a traveller, who has come from United Kingdom.

“We have 26 patients in hospital and six in the ICU. However, none of them is serious and those in ICU are being monitored only because they have several comorbidities. None of the patients are on antivirals. We are only giving multivitamins to all patients and paracetamol to those with mild symptoms,” said Dr Tritya Saxena, medical superintendent, Noida Covid Hospital.

So far, 65,985 people have tested positive in Gautam Budh Nagar on the back of 1,780,023 tests.

Meanwhile, the district has earmarked 44 schools across the district for mega vaccination drive exclusively for children in the 15-18 age group. All centres will have online as well as slots for walk-in registration for vaccinations.

“We have seen that parents and children often look slots online and do not go for vaccination if they can’t book online. However, we have enough slots at every centre for walk-in or offline vaccination. People should go to their nearest vaccination centre with a valid age proof even if it shows no slots are available online,” said Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district immunization officer.

So far, around 19,000 children in the 15-18 age group have taken the shot in Gautam Budh Nagar. The estimated population falling under this age group in the district, who are eligible to take the vaccine, is 115,000.