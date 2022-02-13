Noida: 99% eligible population fully vaccinated against Covid

The Gautam Budh Nagar district on Saturday achieved almost 99% second dose coverage of Covid-19 vaccination, according to the data from the district health department.

Of the total adult population of 1,592,648, as many as 1,570,500 or 98.6% have taken the second dose, the data shows. While a 100%% target for the second dose has been achieved in the 18-44 age group across the district, it is still around 68% in the 60+ age group.

Officials said that the district health department is now increasing its focus on the unvaccinated elderly population, who were forced to stay at home since the peak of the third wave of the pandemic last month.

The first dose has been taken by 2,165,000 people, which is 135% of the estimated population as the district also has the floating population, the officials said.

Over 3,700,000 doses have been administered in the district so far.

“We have realised that the elderly population was confined to their homes due to the sudden surge in cases during the third wave in January. However, now that cases are showing a downward trend, we are hoping that more senior citizens will get vaccinated. We have dedicated centres for the vaccination of senior citizens and we are also conducting inoculation drives in several societies, so that the elderly do not have to go far,” said Dr Sunil Dohare, the district immunisation officer.

Dohare said that if the elderly people step out to get their vaccination done on time, the district will be able to achieve 100% vaccination within a week’s time. “We are requesting resident welfare associations (RWAs) to help us achieve the target. They can help us by identifying and assisting the elderly, especially those who stay alone, to get their vaccination done,” he said.

According to the district health department data, there are around 1,077,000 people in the 18-44 age group, 312,000 in the 45-60 age group and 202,000 in the 60+ age group. In the 18-44 age group, 1,094,000 people or 101% of the population have taken the second dose. In the 45-60 age group, 280,000 people, which is 89% of the targeted population, have taken the second dose. However, there is a concern when it comes to senior citizens as only 68% or 130,000 people have taken the second dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, in the 15-17 age group, around 82,000 have taken the first dose, which is 71% of the targeted population, while around 17,000 or 15% have also taken the second dose. The district has an estimated 115,000 population in this age group. The precautionary dose has been taken by 40,500 people.

Meanwhile, Gautam Budh Nagar reported 81 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and recorded 128 recoveries. At present, there are 752 active cases in the district, the data showed.