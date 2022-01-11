Noida adds 1,222 cases on Monday; cases increase in healthcare workers, prisoners

Noida:

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 1,222 Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the district’s active case tally to 5,780.

According to data from the health department, within a week, the number of patients hospitalised in the district has gone up from zero to over 80.

The number of notified hospitals in the district for Covid-19 treatment has also gone up from two to seven now, officials said.

“We have given permission to few hospitals to treat patients for Covid. However, all those who were notified earlier are allowed to start Covid treatment if they wish to do so. They just need to notify the health department about the number of cases,” said Dr Sunil Saxena, chief medical officer.

“We have to monitor the cases for another week. If there is no sharp increase, it is likely that we have already seen the peak and cases may also start reducing,” added Dr Sharma.

A total of 5,764 cases have now been added to the district’s in January so far. So far, Gautam Budh Nagar has reported 69,527 cases since the pandemic began in March, 2020, and 1,792,596 tests have been conducted in the district. Officials said that no Omicron case was reported in Gautam Budh Nagar after the first one and no traveller tested positive for Covid-19 according to Monday’s report.

Nearly 6,000 tests are being conducted everyday in the district now, and the positivity rate was recorded at 29.9% on Monday.

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of people who test positive for the virus compared to all those who have been tested for it.

With increasing cases, the health department has also increased focused sampling, especially among the healthcare workers. Intensive testing has also been done at the Luksar jail in Greater Noida as 11 prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

“There are still eight infected prisoners in our hospital, while three have been discharged. We have 42 active patients now,” said Dr Tritya Saxena, medical superintendent of Noida Covid hospital, Sector 39.

Several healthcare workers at various government and private hospitals in the district are also infected. At the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, around 20 staff and students have tested positive and have been isolated.

“Hospitalisation has increased and we have around 40 patients now, including our staff. However, none of them is serious or in the ICU. We are giving them symptomatic treatment,” said brigadier Dr Rakesh Gupta (retd), director of GIMS.

With several members of staff testing positive, the burden on the Covid testing lab at GIMS that has now cleared all backlog of samples collected over the past week is slowly increasing. The GIMS lab has the capacity to test 12,000 samples a day and is currently receiving around 3,000 samples daily from Noida and Ghaziabad.