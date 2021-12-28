Noida administration increases Covid testing and tracking amid increase in cases

The district health department has increased random and focused testing in Noida amid an increase in the daily count of Covid cases, said officials on Monday.

Nearly 2,500 to 3,000 Covid tests are being conducted in the district daily, as compared to 1,500 tests conducted per day till a week ago, said the officials, adding that the increase in the number of cases could be due to the higher number of tests being conducted at present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All travellers from ‘at-risk’ countries are being tested after eight days of their arrival to India, and other travellers from abroad and within the country are also being tested randomly. Surveillance teams are also testing more people at present. For every positive case, an average of 17 contacts are being traced in the district,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate.

He also said that with New Year celebrations around the corner, officials concerned have been asked to enforce night curfew and other Covid protocols strictly, to ensure people’s safety. “Though Covid cases being reported are still not very high, the pandemic is not yet over. I hope people remember this while they celebrate different occasions,” he added.

Total 113 Covid cases have been reported in the district during December, which is nearly double the cases reported last month. All the patients are in home isolation, except for a few travellers who had to be isolated mandatorily.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Preparing for more Covid cases essentially involves tracing and testing, along with having sufficient oxygen beds for severe coronavirus cases. Since Covid cases have been increasing this month, all patients have been either asymptomatic or have had mild symptoms, which did not need institutional treatment... Even if we get severe Covid cases, our oxygen preparedness has been enhanced by now... From the type of infrastructure we had during the second wave of Covid, our capacity is nearly eight times now, within six months,” Suhas LY said, adding that nearly 3,000-odd oxygen beds were occupied at the peak of second Covid wave, around April and May.

He also said that the Covid Hospital in Noida Sector 39 is kept reserved only for Covid patients and has a capacity of nearly 200 beds. The capacity can be increased to nearly 400 beds, depending on the demand. The administration has readied 4,461 beds at 31 hospitals for Covid care, which will be made available as the demand increases. Of these, 618 are ICU beds and 440 are paediatric beds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We were among the first districts in Uttar Pradesh to prepare a contingency plan. We have had discussions with private hospitals and briefed them about the situation and have also asked them to get all their staff fully vaccinated,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO).

He said that even if the number of Covid cases increases, the situation can be easily managed if the infections continue to be mild or asymptomatic.

On Monday, the district reported five fresh Covid cases, taking the active caseload to 56. 113 cases have been reported in the district during December, and the positivity rate is still lower at 0.7% in Noida.