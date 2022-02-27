Noida: After a two-year hiatus, farmers’ market returns to Sector 47

With colourful floral décor and canopies, a farmers’ market was held at the central park in Noida’s Sector 47 on Sunday.

A residents’ group called the Green Crusaders organised the market, which was also flanked by a small flower exhibition to showcase gardening expertise of some residents. Organic produce from small-scale local farmers were sold at the market along with food counters set up by home chefs.

The farmers’ market was first launched in October 2018 and continued till February 2019. In its second edition, the market was held between October 2019 and February 2020.

However, in its second leg, it had to be cut short because of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, it has been two years since it was suspended but the residents finally relaunched the market as Covid-19 cases are on a downward spiral and curbs have been lifted.

As Sector 47 is accessible to other sectors, it sees visitors from across Noida. Located adjacent to a sprawling park, lush green trees marked the periphery of the venue. There are over 100 vendors connected with Green Crusaders and around 30 of them had put up their stalls at the market.

“Our aim is to promote small-scale organic produce and give the residents a place to hang out on Sundays. After the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, people get the urge to step out of their homes, visit open spaces where they can socialise as well as shop for their homes, albeit with proper Covid-19 protocols in place,” said Devyani Vohra, a resident of Sector 47 and member of the Green Crusaders group.

Visitors at the market were spoilt for choice with a host of fresh products on display that included vegetables and fruits, breads, desserts, milk, ghee, butter, seafood, hydroponic and seasonal plants, coffee and exotic teas as well as self-care products.

“I enjoyed basking in the sun and treated myself with fresh food. I also purchased some healthy products for my family. People from nearby localities also visited the market and made new friends. This is way better than squandering money in a mall,” said Sonia Tayal, another resident of Sector 47.

During the lockdowns since 2020, residents of Sector 47 turned avid gardeners, growing their own vegetables as well as attractive flowers and shrubs. In order to encourage this activity, a small flower show was also held at the market where residents displayed their passion for gardening.

Gardening enthusiast Sanjay Agarwal, who was also present at the market said, “The coronavirus pandemic is a horrible dark cloud that hovers above us and we’re not sure when it will end. However, gardening has been a silver lining for us. It acts as a therapy and also brings the community closer”.

