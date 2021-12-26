Noida airport: Land acquisition process for 2nd phase of work to start in Jan

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration will start the land acquisition process for the second phase of the Noida international airport in Jewar from January next year, said officials on Sunday. The move came after the Uttar Pradesh government approved the social impact assessment (SIA) survey report on December 17.

The district administration and Gautam Buddha University, which conducted the survey, sent the report to the state government for approval in July this year. Uttar Pradesh chief secretary R K Tiwari reviewed the report on the project’s impact on farmers in the region, before giving his approval for the same on December 17, said officials.

Besides starting the process for land acquisition, the state government has asked the district administration to implement important outcomes and recommendations of the survey report to manage the impact of the project on the families of the farmers concerned.

“We will start the land acquisition process from January. We will organise camps at six villages on January 7,8 and 10 to take the consent of the farmers, who are likely to be affected by the land acquisition process. The suggestions and objections of those opposing the project will be noted down for suitable remedial action on the same,” said Balram Singh, additional district magistrate (land acquisition) of Gautam Budh Nagar.

Land in six villages -- Karauli Bangar, Dayanatpur, Kureb, Ranhera, Mundhera and Nagla Hukum Singh village -- falling under the project area will be used for works proposed in the second phase, such as setting up the third runway, and a commercial maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft centre.

The state government has handed over 1,334 hectares in Jewar to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) -- a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which has been incorporated as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to develop Jewar airport -- last year. According to the concession agreement, the government has to provide 1,363 hectares to the subsidiary adjacent to the existing airport site for the third runway and further expansion.

The state government has rejected the farmers’ demand of keeping Karauli Bangar village out of the project impact area. The villagers said that they will decide their next move in the future.

“We will organise a meeting with the farmers, and then decide if we will file a plea in the high court or we will approach the state government for excluding our village from the project area,” said Mukesh Kumar, a farmer from Nagla Hukum Singh village.

The SIA survey was conducted on the abadi settlement of the Nagla Hukum Singh village. The state government said the entire 160 hectares of the village will be needed for further expansion of the Jewar airport project.

The state government has asked the district administration to identify and finalise the rehabilitation site for the families of the farmers, which will be displaced only after consultation and deliberation with the affected population. Schools, colleges, religious places like temples and mosques, burial and cremation grounds, public health centres, playgrounds, and other basic amenities like water supply, sewerage networks, and electricity connections among other facilities will have to be done in advance before the houses of the families living there are vacated.

Two runway pavements are being developed in the first phase, which is to be completed soon, said the officials. The project, which will be completed in four phases, is scheduled to be done by September 29, 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON