Noida: Anganwadi workers allege they were sent to faraway booths on duty

Over 1,800 anganwadi workers deployed at various polling booths across Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday alleged that the thermal screening devices given to them by the district authorities were either not working or did not have batteries. The workers also alleged that they were deployed at booths that were nearly 30km away from their residences, with no conveyance provided to them.

“We were told to collect the thermal scanners from the nearest anganwadi office on Tuesday. The devices were handed over to us for checking the temperature of voters. However, we were not given any training to use them,” said Guddan Devi, a resident of Saithali village in Dadri who was deployed at a polling both in Greater Noida West, about 30km away.

She said the devices did not have batteries. “I, along with seven other anganwadi workers from my village, had to purchase batteries on our own. We get a salary of barely ₹5,000 a month. Why do the authorities expect us to cover such costs?” she said.

Dankaur resident Machla Singh who was deployed at Sector 22 model polling booth in a school, said she had to leave home at 4.30am to reach the booth. “I, along with three other workers, had to book a taxi from Dankaur to reach the polling station at 6am. We had to bear the taxi fare,” said Singh, adding that they had to travel about 35km to reach the polling centre.

Sunita Chaudhary, another anganwadi worker from Dankaur, said there was no arrangement for food at the polling booths. “We were deployed from 6am to 6pm at the booths, but no arrangement for food was made for us,” she said.

As the workers were deployed for 12 hours in places that were over 30km away from their residences, most of them could not vote themselves.

“Anganwadi workers are usually given duties in their villages. However, this time, as we were 30km away from our homes till 6pm, and so we could not vote,” said Garima Bhati, a resident of Tilapta village, who was deployed at a polling booth in Sector 137.

According to Rekha Sharma, Gautam Budh Nagar district president of Anganwadi Sahayaka Sangathan, there are around 1,200 anganwadi workers and 1,200 anganwadi helpers in the district.

Of them, over 1,800 workers/helpers were deployed across the 1,840 polling booths in Noida, Dadri and Jewar assembly constituencies on poll duty.

“I received over 100 complaints from anganwadi workers regarding the mismanagement by authorities with regards to their deployment, food and conveyance. As a result, many workers could not exercise their right to vote,” said Sharma, who was deployed at Sector 45 community centre.

She further said Anganwadi workers should have been given the option of postal ballots like other government employees as they too had poll duty.

District magistrate Suhas LY, who is also the district election officer, said, “We have not received a single complaint in this regard. However, I will enquire about the issue with officials concerned.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON