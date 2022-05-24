Noida authority cancels tenders of all surface parking lots

The Noida authority cancelled the tenders of all 60 surface parking lots in the city on Monday, following complaints from residents.

The authority will now re-tender to hire new agencies to run these facilities. According to officials, complaints against the contractors include overcharging, and harassment by parking attendants.

“We have cancelled the tenders allowing fresh contractors to take over. We took this decision after we received complaints against contractors managing the surface parking lots,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

However, the authority has directed these contractors to manage the surface parking lots for the time being until the new ones take over. New contractors are expected to be selected over the next one or two months.

All the surface parking sites are located besides multi-level car parking (MLCP) facilities in Sectors 18, 38A, and underground parking facilities in Sectors 16A, 1, 3 and 5.

Charges at underground parking facilities in Sectors 1, 3, 5 and 16A are ₹20 for the first two hours, and ₹10 per hour thereafter. The maximum tariff is ₹80 at these facilities. Two-wheelers are required to pay ₹10 for the first two hours, and ₹5 per hour thereafter, with a maximum cap of ₹40.

At the Sector 18 MLCP, car users pay ₹30 for the first two hours, and ₹10 per hour for additional time. Two wheelers pay ₹10 for the first two hours, and then ₹5 per hour.

The Sector 38A MLCP requires users to pay ₹15 for 6 hours, ₹25 for 12 hours, and ₹30 for 24 hours. Two wheelers will have to pay ₹ 8 up to 8 hours, ₹13 up to 12 hours, and ₹15 up to 24 hours.