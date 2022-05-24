Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida authority cancels tenders of all surface parking lots
noida news

Noida authority cancels tenders of all surface parking lots

The Noida authority cancelled the tenders of all 60 surface parking lots in the city on Monday, following complaints from residents
HT Image
Published on May 24, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Noida authority cancelled the tenders of all 60 surface parking lots in the city on Monday, following complaints from residents.

The authority will now re-tender to hire new agencies to run these facilities. According to officials, complaints against the contractors include overcharging, and harassment by parking attendants.

“We have cancelled the tenders allowing fresh contractors to take over. We took this decision after we received complaints against contractors managing the surface parking lots,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

However, the authority has directed these contractors to manage the surface parking lots for the time being until the new ones take over. New contractors are expected to be selected over the next one or two months.

All the surface parking sites are located besides multi-level car parking (MLCP) facilities in Sectors 18, 38A, and underground parking facilities in Sectors 16A, 1, 3 and 5.

Charges at underground parking facilities in Sectors 1, 3, 5 and 16A are 20 for the first two hours, and 10 per hour thereafter. The maximum tariff is 80 at these facilities. Two-wheelers are required to pay 10 for the first two hours, and 5 per hour thereafter, with a maximum cap of 40.

RELATED STORIES

At the Sector 18 MLCP, car users pay 30 for the first two hours, and 10 per hour for additional time. Two wheelers pay 10 for the first two hours, and then 5 per hour.

The Sector 38A MLCP requires users to pay 15 for 6 hours, 25 for 12 hours, and 30 for 24 hours. Two wheelers will have to pay 8 up to 8 hours, 13 up to 12 hours, and 15 up to 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP