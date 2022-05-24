Noida authority cancels tenders of all surface parking lots
The Noida authority cancelled the tenders of all 60 surface parking lots in the city on Monday, following complaints from residents.
The authority will now re-tender to hire new agencies to run these facilities. According to officials, complaints against the contractors include overcharging, and harassment by parking attendants.
“We have cancelled the tenders allowing fresh contractors to take over. We took this decision after we received complaints against contractors managing the surface parking lots,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.
However, the authority has directed these contractors to manage the surface parking lots for the time being until the new ones take over. New contractors are expected to be selected over the next one or two months.
All the surface parking sites are located besides multi-level car parking (MLCP) facilities in Sectors 18, 38A, and underground parking facilities in Sectors 16A, 1, 3 and 5.
Charges at underground parking facilities in Sectors 1, 3, 5 and 16A are ₹20 for the first two hours, and ₹10 per hour thereafter. The maximum tariff is ₹80 at these facilities. Two-wheelers are required to pay ₹10 for the first two hours, and ₹5 per hour thereafter, with a maximum cap of ₹40.
At the Sector 18 MLCP, car users pay ₹30 for the first two hours, and ₹10 per hour for additional time. Two wheelers pay ₹10 for the first two hours, and then ₹5 per hour.
The Sector 38A MLCP requires users to pay ₹15 for 6 hours, ₹25 for 12 hours, and ₹30 for 24 hours. Two wheelers will have to pay ₹ 8 up to 8 hours, ₹13 up to 12 hours, and ₹15 up to 24 hours.
-
Noida to begin covering stormwater drains
The Noida authority on Monday said that it has decided to cover the city's stormwater drains after residents' complained of the foul smell emanating from them. According to the authority's water and sewage department, there are over 30 main drains in the city, including the Kondli drain, which originates from Delhi's Kondli and merges with the Yamuna river in Sector 168 after passing through sectors 11, 12, 22, 34, 50, 51, 137 and 168.
-
Delhi: Rain catches city off guard again
New Delhi Strong winds and rain caused large-scale traffic disruptions for office commuters across parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Monday, with waterlogging reported at several arterial points, and uprooted trees adding to the mayhem. Waterlogging and heavy congestion was reported at key spots such as the IIT Delhi intersection, Pul Prahaladpur underpass Hauz Khas, Rao Tula Ram Road flyover near Vasant Vihar, Ashram Chowk, Najafgarh Road, Nangloi Road, and Bakkarwala intersection.
-
In pursuance of court order, Yeida prepares list of plot owners to be charged extra
Three days after the Supreme Court upheld the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's (Yeida) 2014 decision to demand more money from plot allottees, including realtors and individuals, to pay an additional amount to farmers whose land was acquired for development, the authority has a drawn up a list of all allottees who need to pay 64.7% more for their respective plots.
-
Waterlogging in Noida turns rain respite to misery
Heavy rains lashed Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat over the couple of months. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the showers brought down the maximum temperature in the city by over 12 degrees Celsius (C). On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7C, which dropped to 28C on Monday. The city witnessed strong gusty winds on Monday morning and several trees were uprooted.
-
HC tells Delhi govt to form policy for non-stop sanitary pads distribution
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday asked the city government to consider formulating a policy for non-stop distribution of sanitary napkins to girl students in its schools, saying that mere absence of a running contract is not good enough to discontinue a social measure.
