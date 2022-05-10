Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari’s arrest in contempt case stayed for a day by SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Allahabad high court last week in connection with a contempt case.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, passed a brief order staying the high court directive, and listed Maheshwari’s appeal for a hearing on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the matter before the bench on behalf of the Noida CEO, complaining that the high court ordered the police to bring her in custody just because she was late in reaching the court.

“Her lawyer was present before the high court and requested for half an hour more to let her show up. But the high court ordered that she should be arrested and produced before it on the next date, May 13,” rued the senior counsel.

At this, the CJI ordered: “List the case tomorrow... In the meantime, (let there be) stay of the high court order.”

The development came as a huge relief for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, whose plea for an urgent hearing was turned down by the CJI-led bench just a day ago.

“Every other day, some officer will approach the court for directions, even in serious matters. If you don’t obey high court orders, you will have to face the music,” the court told Maheshwari’s lawyer on Monday.

The CJI, on Monday, further remarked: “You are an IAS officer. You know the rules. Every day we see from Allahabad high court, there’s breach of orders. It is routine. Every day, one or the other has to come and seek permission. What is this? You don’t respect the orders of the court.”

The Allahabad high court on Friday issued the arrest warrants against CEO of Noida authority Ritu Maheshwari and directed the chief judicial magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar to produce her in police custody before the court in connection with a contempt case arising out of land acquisition proceedings.

The high court was hearing a contempt plea filed by Manorama Kuchhal and some other petitioners, whose land was acquired by the Noida authority in 1990 but hadn’t been paid compensation despite a favourable ruling by the high court.

Ritu Maheshwari was directed to remain present before the high court on May 4 but she did not turn up on time, prompting the issuance of the warrant

“When this court summoned the CEO, Noida, she did not appear before the court...This court finds that such conduct of CEO, Noida amounts to deliberate and willful disrespect to the court. Therefore, this court finds it to be a fit case where a non-bailable warrant be issued against the CEO, Noida,” the high court said in its order.

Noida authority officials earlier said the authority acquired the land in question to construct a bus terminal in Sector 82 that is still not operational.