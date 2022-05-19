Noida authority’s demolition move forces farmers to stage protest

A group of farmers, disgruntled by the Noida authority razing a farmer’s house in Nangli Wazidpur, Sector 135, on Wednesday, attempted to gherao Uttar Pradesh industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Thursday during his visit to the authority office in Sector 6 on Thursday.

The farmers shouted slogans against the authority and were pacified only after the minister agreed to hear them out.

They alleged that the authority’s team from the land department illegally demolished farmer Naval Singh’s house during a drive on Wednesday. Later, farmers from different villages led by farmer leader Sukhbir Yadav gathered at the site and reconstructed the house.

Authority officials maintained that they demolished the house because they had acquired the land in 2016. However, Singh insisted that the land belongs to him, not the authority.

“I bought this 800-yard residential land in 1985. I built a house and have been living here since then. The authority tried to acquire it but we refused to give it. Now they forcefully want to evict us from this house as they want to allot it to powerful people,” alleged Singh.

“The Noida authority and the industries minister assured us that Singh’s house will not be demolished and he will not be evicted. But if the authority tries to evict the farmer from his land, then we will have to resort to an indefinite protest against the authority,” said Yadav.

“We are looking into this matter,” said Praveen Kumar Mishra, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

An authority official, requesting anonymity, said, “The authority tried to acquire the land in 2016 and deposited the land cost in the additional district magistrate’s office then only. But the farmer did not accept the compensation and refused to give his plot.”

UP industries minister Gupta, meanwhile, said, “We will address the farmer’s grievance as per rules.”

