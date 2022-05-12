Noida authority sets June 30 deadline for desilting drains

The Noida authority has fixed June 30 as the deadline for desilting stormwater drains across the city to make sure the rainy season ahead does not cause waterlogging.

The cleaning and desilting of drains is likely to start by June 1 and the job will be completed in 30 days. The authority has issued a total of eight tenders to select the firms who will undertake the desilting work. The authority officials said that it will spend ₹4 crore on cleaning and desilting drains, including Kondli, Harola and Morna, among others.

“Work should begin by June 1, so that we can finish the entire cleaning and desilting job by June 30. We have learnt that monsoon will be arriving a little early this year,” said SC Mishra, deputy general manager, Noida authority.

“Last year, Noida received 1,200mm rainfall, which was way above the annual average (700mm). The meteorological department has predicted another good monsoon this year and that is why we aim to clean the drains by June-end,” Mishra added.