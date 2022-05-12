Noida authority sets June 30 deadline for desilting drains
The Noida authority has fixed June 30 as the deadline for desilting stormwater drains across the city to make sure the rainy season ahead does not cause waterlogging.
The cleaning and desilting of drains is likely to start by June 1 and the job will be completed in 30 days. The authority has issued a total of eight tenders to select the firms who will undertake the desilting work. The authority officials said that it will spend ₹4 crore on cleaning and desilting drains, including Kondli, Harola and Morna, among others.
“Work should begin by June 1, so that we can finish the entire cleaning and desilting job by June 30. We have learnt that monsoon will be arriving a little early this year,” said SC Mishra, deputy general manager, Noida authority.
“Last year, Noida received 1,200mm rainfall, which was way above the annual average (700mm). The meteorological department has predicted another good monsoon this year and that is why we aim to clean the drains by June-end,” Mishra added.
-
Ruby Hall Kidney transplant: Managing trustee among 15 booked for alleged malpractice
PUNE The Pune police have registered a case of human organ trade and cheating against 15 people including some doctors and management of Ruby Hall Clinic, two agents, and at least two patients in an alleged malpractice during a kidney transplant procedure in March this year.
-
ITBP sub-inspector held for assaulting man in Greater Noida
A businessman was allegedly assaulted by a suspect after a car parking dispute in Jagat Farms market in Sector Beta 2 area in Greater Noida on Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Ritesh Rai,(30), who runs a garment shop in Jagat Farms market and is a resident of Sector Gamma 1, police added. Rai went to the nearby Jagat Farms police post to lodge a complaint against Chaudhary.
-
High-rise death in Noida: Cops suspect suicide
Police on Thursday said a 47-year-old woman who was found dead in a high-rise in Noida's Sector 137 on Wednesday might have killed herself. Until February this year, the woman was a member of the society's Apartment Owner's Association, officials said. Her autopsy report identified the cause of death as ante-mortem injuries due to shock and haemorrhage. On Thursday, forensic teams went to the spot where her body was found for further investigation.
-
Two arrested for extorting ₹10 lakh from former deputy mayor of Gurugram
Police arrested two people on Wednesday for allegedly implicating a BJP leader from Haryana, who was a senior deputy mayor of Gurugram, in false cases, blackmailing him and extorting money from him.
-
Dream of pure drinking water to each household coming true: CM Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanth said here on Thursday that the situation in the Bundelkhand-Vindhya region of the state was changing with the launch of the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' on August 15, 2019. Yogi was speaking in the review meeting of the various projects launched by Jal Shakti department and Swachh Bharat Mission. Yogi Adityanath said under 'har ghar nal-har ghar jal', 2.64 lakh households in the state would get pure drinking water this year.
