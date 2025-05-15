Noida, The Noida Authority has issued a notice to the Residents' Welfare Association of Sector 44 for offering membership of its upcoming club to residents with "misleading" claims. Noida Authority slaps notice on Sector 44 RWA for offering club membership with false claims

According to the notice, the RWA misrepresented the Authority's sanctioned plan by showing an area earmarked for car parking as a huge green belt, giving the impression of luxurious facilities for the members.

Sector 44 is a posh residential area in Noida where top bureaucrats, judges, builders and government officials, among others, have their villas and houses.

"We received complaints from the residents that the sanctioned layout plan showed the front area of the club as parking lot. However, the soft copy of the layout, which has been circulated among the residents, showed this area as a lush green expansion. We have issued a notice to the RWA seeking response," a senior official said.

When contacted, Sudhir Sood, president, Sector 44 RWA, said, "We will respond to the notice after discussing the issue with the members of the club committee."

The residents have also alleged a plethora of other violations in the Authority's sanctioned plan.

"The approved plan for the club earmarked open as well as basement car parking. Now, the RWA has submitted an affidavit to the Noida Authority saying the basement parking will be constructed in the second phase. How is it possible? How can a basement be dug out once the building is ready," asked a resident.

"It will be a complete mess. An underground car parking lot will never be constructed, while the open car parking will be used as a 'green area'. So, all the cars will be parked in front of the residents' houses, creating a mess in the sector," he added.

When contacted, Meenu Bhargava, general manager , Noida Authority, said, "The RWA's affidavit saying a basement car parking lot will be constructed in the second phase has no meaning. They will have to go by the sanctioned plan and carry out all constructions accordingly."

Some residents said that the land was allotted for the purpose of a sports and cultural club.

"The approved plan has no swimming pool, no gym, and hardly anything in the name of sports activities. What kind of a club are they going to build," asked a resident.

