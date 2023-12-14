Noida authority to develop multi-sports facility in Sector 123 lanfill site

The Noida authority said on Thursday that it will soon approve the design for a multi-purpose sports facility to be developed on 26 acres in Sector 123 near Parthala flyover, along the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway.

In 2013, the Noida authority had decided to develop a waste to energy plant on the 26 acres in Sector 123. But after protests by residents, it decided to build a sports facility there. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archive)

The authority, six months ago, engaged architectural company Orion Architects to draw up the design of this facility, which is to be developed in two phases, each having a budget of around ₹75 crore.

“The architectural company this September gave a presentation about the proposed facility. But we are yet to finalise the design as the architects were directed to make some suggested changes and resubmit the design for approval. Once the design is approved, we will select the company that will construct this facility which is meant to benefit all sections of society,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

In 2013, the Noida authority had decided to develop a landfill site and waste to energy plant on 26 acres in Sector 123. But farmers and apartment owners living nearby opposed the move and demanded that a sports facility be raised there instead. Since then, the authority could neither develop the waste to energy plant nor the sports facility. The land was lying unused and farmers kept demanding a sports facility.

“Agreeing to the demands of farmers, we decided to develop an outdoor and indoor sports facility and also a multi-purpose hall. We will develop a state-of-the-art facility with running tracks, wrestling arena, kabbadi stadium, badminton court, tennis court and yoga centre, among others,” said Lokesh M.

The sports facility is to be developed on par with international sports facilities and it will have adequate parking facilities for four-wheelers and two-wheelers along with residential facility for the staff and outdoor gyms for visitors.

The residents of sector 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122 and villages including Garhi Chowkhandi, Basi, Sarrfabad, Parthala and Sorkha will benefit from this facility, said officials.

“The sports facility has been our demand since the past many years as the facility will immensely benefit the young generation who want to take up sports as a career. And Noida is yet to have adequate sports facilities. The authority should expedite the work and develop the facility without further delay,” said Sukhbir Yadav, wrestler and farmer leader.

